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DRUGS BUST Five Men Charged in £34m Eastbourne Cocaine Smuggling Plot

Five Men Charged in £34m Eastbourne Cocaine Smuggling Plot

Five men have been charged following a dramatic drug bust at Eastbourne Marina, where the National Crime Agency (NCA) seized 425kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of £34 million. The arrests came on Monday after an alleged at-sea smuggling operation in the English Channel. The suspects appeared at Brighton & Hove Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody ahead of a Lewes Crown Court hearing on 8 July.

Major Cocaine Haul

Officers recovered the substantial haul of Class A drugs after intercepting a fishing vessel named New Horizon. Four men were arrested on board after allegedly collecting cocaine from another boat at sea, with a fifth man detained onshore once the vessel docked at Eastbourne Marina.

Charged And Remanded

The five charged with conspiring to fraudulently evade importation prohibition are:

  • Alan John Colquhoun, 49, from Alloa, Clackmannanshire
  • William Donohoe, 38, from Craigneuk, Airdrie
  • Ian Smith, 49, from Eastbourne
  • Jacob Cronin, 31, from Eastbourne
  • Daniel Ruffell, 35, from Slough

Nca Statement

“The recovery of this quantity of cocaine represents a significant loss to the organised crime group behind its importation and will impact its ability to continue operating,” said NCA Senior Investigating Officer Carl Barrass. “Combating the threat of Class A drugs is a priority for the NCA and we will continue to work with partners at home and abroad to protect the public.”

Multi-agency Operation

The operation involved coordination between the NCA Maritime, Aviation and Military Intervention Cell, Joint Maritime Security Centre, Sussex Police, and Police Scotland, highlighting the scale and importance of tackling serious organised crime along the UK coastline.

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Topics :Crime

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