Severe Disruptions Hit Cuba Travel

Brits dreaming of sunny Caribbean breaks have been slammed with a stark warning: steer clear of Cuba unless absolutely vital. The Foreign Office has flagged “severe disruption” with ongoing power outages and fuel shortages wreaking havoc on the island.

UK travellers are being urged to think twice amid widespread infrastructure chaos. The Government’s updated advice highlights severe and worsening issues affecting essential services island-wide.

Power Cuts, Fuel Shortages and Flight Chaos

Cuba is battling persistent nationwide blackouts and strict fuel rationing. These problems aren’t just impacting locals—with public services, healthcare, transport, and tourism operations all suffering cutbacks.

As well as struggling with basics like medical care and communication, visitors face shattered travel plans. Flight schedules are in disarray thanks to aviation fuel shortages, forcing some airlines to cancel or reshuffle routes at short notice.

“Flight schedules are also being disrupted due to aviation fuel shortages, with some airlines reviewing routes or temporarily cancelling services which risk visitors being unable to leave the country,” warns the advisory.

Holidaymakers Urged to Think Twice

The Foreign Office urges anyone already on the island to “carefully consider if your presence is essential.” It also advises travellers to conserve fuel, water, and food, keep mobile phones charged, and stay alert for airline updates.

This tough stance comes amid ongoing US sanctions hitting Cuba’s oil supplies, along with political turmoil in the region. Just this week, Air Canada pulled flights and began arranging return trips for stranded passengers.

Notice to Aviation confirms no commercial aviation fuel is expected before March 11, piling more pressure on travel.

Tourism Industry on the Brink

The crisis is devastating an economy heavily reliant on tourism. Visitor numbers have more than halved since 2018, with 2025 revenue dropping to $917 million (£672 million) – down 14% from the previous year.

On Tuesday, as much as 64% of Cuba was without power during peak hours, illustrating the scale of the turmoil.

If you’re considering a Caribbean getaway, Cuba is now officially a red zone. The Foreign Office’s blunt advice: travel only if you absolutely must.