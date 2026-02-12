Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAVEL ONLY IF YOU MUST Foreign Office Tells Brits: Avoid Cuba Unless It’s Essential as Airlines Axe Flights

  Severe Disruptions Hit Cuba Travel Brits dreaming of sunny Caribbean breaks have been slammed...

Published: 1:22 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 1:22 pm February 12, 2026

 

Severe Disruptions Hit Cuba Travel

Brits dreaming of sunny Caribbean breaks have been slammed with a stark warning: steer clear of Cuba unless absolutely vital. The Foreign Office has flagged “severe disruption” with ongoing power outages and fuel shortages wreaking havoc on the island.

UK travellers are being urged to think twice amid widespread infrastructure chaos. The Government’s updated advice highlights severe and worsening issues affecting essential services island-wide.

Power Cuts, Fuel Shortages and Flight Chaos

Cuba is battling persistent nationwide blackouts and strict fuel rationing. These problems aren’t just impacting locals—with public services, healthcare, transport, and tourism operations all suffering cutbacks.

As well as struggling with basics like medical care and communication, visitors face shattered travel plans. Flight schedules are in disarray thanks to aviation fuel shortages, forcing some airlines to cancel or reshuffle routes at short notice.

“Flight schedules are also being disrupted due to aviation fuel shortages, with some airlines reviewing routes or temporarily cancelling services which risk visitors being unable to leave the country,” warns the advisory.

Holidaymakers Urged to Think Twice

The Foreign Office urges anyone already on the island to “carefully consider if your presence is essential.” It also advises travellers to conserve fuel, water, and food, keep mobile phones charged, and stay alert for airline updates.

This tough stance comes amid ongoing US sanctions hitting Cuba’s oil supplies, along with political turmoil in the region. Just this week, Air Canada pulled flights and began arranging return trips for stranded passengers.

Notice to Aviation confirms no commercial aviation fuel is expected before March 11, piling more pressure on travel.

Tourism Industry on the Brink

The crisis is devastating an economy heavily reliant on tourism. Visitor numbers have more than halved since 2018, with 2025 revenue dropping to $917 million (£672 million) – down 14% from the previous year.

On Tuesday, as much as 64% of Cuba was without power during peak hours, illustrating the scale of the turmoil.

If you’re considering a Caribbean getaway, Cuba is now officially a red zone. The Foreign Office’s blunt advice: travel only if you absolutely must.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Man Arrested in Liverpool Over Deadly Channel Boat Disaster

UK News

£1 Million EuroMillions Prize Unclaimed in Birmingham

UK News
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

HOSPITAL ORDER Man slapped with indefinite hospital order after Brighton stabbing tragedy

UK News

JAILED Man Who Flouted Law After Slipping Suspended Sentence for Cannabis Dealing

UK News

Organised Crime Gang Busted: Over £500k Made from Massive Cannabis Operation

UK News

Rugeley Man Jailed Over Exotic Animal Crime

UK News

DRUGS HAUL Yoga Mat Delivery Unveils 1kg Cannabis Haul

UK News

SHOCKING ATTACK Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

UK News

STREET ATTACK Man Found Guilty of Murder After Teen Killed on Sheffield Pavement

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FIRST PICTURE Young Man Killed in Brutal Campus Brawl at Lyon University

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROTHELS BUSTED Man Busted for Running Two Brothels in Birmingham City Centre

UK News

Man Busted for Running Two Brothels in Birmingham City Centre

UK News

LUCKY ESCAPE Drug Stop Turns Deadly Chase in Sudbury

UK News

Drug Stop Turns Deadly Chase in Sudbury

UK News

OFFICER KILLED Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News

Police Officer Dies in Tragic Crash – Tributes Flood In

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Brave Croydon Firefighters Lead Mozambique Flood Rescue

Travel

Brave Croydon Firefighters Lead Mozambique Flood Rescue

Travel

UREGENT APPEAL Missing Woman Vanishes from Chatham

Missing Persons

Missing Woman Vanishes from Chatham

Missing Persons

TRAIN PERV BUSTED Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel

Masturbates in Front of Woman — Then Tries to Silence Her

Travel
MORE FROM UKNIP

ATTACKER JAILED Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

JAILED FOR FATAL CRASH Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

SET FOR TRIAL Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel

Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel
Watch Live