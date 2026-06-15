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TRIO ATTACKED Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Three Men Assaulted in Lydd

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After Three Men Assaulted in Lydd

Kent Police are appealing for information after three men in their 30s were assaulted in Lydd near Cannon Street and Coronation Square between 8pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, 13 June 2026. The victims, who were visiting the UK to compete in an international sports event, reportedly asked locals for directions before being attacked by unknown assailants. One man sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Victims Targeted Suddenly

The trio, briefly in the UK for sports competition, became victims after a seemingly innocent request for directions escalated to violence. The attack has left the local community shocked.

Serious Injuries Reported

One of the men was seriously hurt, requiring hospital care. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene following the assault in central Lydd.

Police Urge Public Help

Chief Inspector Anjali Howard is calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the suspects to contact the police. Witness information is crucial to progressing the investigation.

How To Report Information

  • Call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/94698/26
  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111
  • Submit details via the online Crimestoppers form

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