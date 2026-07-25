Man and Two Children Airlifted to Hospital After Sea Rescue at Margate Beach

A man and two children have been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea off Margate beach, prompting a major emergency response. Emergency services were called to the seafront on Saturday afternoon following reports that three people were in difficulty in the water. Coastguard rescue teams, the RNLI, Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and air ambulance crews all attended the incident. The casualties were rescued from the sea before receiving emergency treatment on the beach. A man and two children were subsequently airlifted to hospital for further treatment. Their conditions have not yet been confirmed. The rescue operation drew large crowds as emergency services worked together to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. Witnesses reported seeing lifeboat crews and rescue helicopters involved in the response, while sections of the beach were temporarily cordoned off to allow emergency personnel to work. The circumstances surrounding how the three came to be in difficulty in the water have not been confirmed. Authorities have not released any further information about the casualties or the extent of their injuries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.