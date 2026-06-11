Man Avoids Jail After Brutal Domestic Assault and Arson in St Helens

A 19-year-old man who viciously assaulted his girlfriend during a three-hour attack at their flat in St Helens on 25 January, then set fire to a memorial photo of her late grandmother, has been spared prison by Liverpool Crown Court.

Shocking Domestic Violence

Callum Peacock unleashed brutal violence on his girlfriend, leaving her covered in white paint and hiding behind a damaged bathroom door as parts of it smouldered from his attempted arson. The victim suffered repeated hits with household items and was put in a chokehold during the ordeal.

Arson And Threats

Peacock ignited a t-shirt printed with the image of his girlfriend’s late grandmother and threatened to burn down the flat. During police custody, he also threatened: “I’m going to smash her face in when I get out.”

Previous Attack Revealed

The court heard that just two days before the January incident, Peacock had struck the victim with a hammer during another argument, highlighting a disturbing pattern of abuse.

Sentencing And Rehabilitation

Peacock pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, arson, and criminal damage. Despite the severity of the attack, the judge sentenced him to 18 months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, along with up to 20 days of rehabilitation, citing Peacock’s age, lack of prior convictions, and time already served in custody.

Judges Warning