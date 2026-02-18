Suraj Ragini, 31, has been charged with eight terrifying counts of public exposure across Norwich and Wymondham. The incidents took place between January 20 and May 14, 2025, shocking locals near Sweetbriar Marshes and the Tiffey Trail.

Multiple Incidents Spark Police Hunt

Police received reports of a man flashing passersby in two popular spots: Sweetbriar Marshes in Norwich and Wymondham’s Tiffey Trail. Officers swooped in on June 9, 2025, arresting a man in his 30s over four exposures in Wymondham.

Further arrests followed. On July 31, 2025, Ragini was taken in again, suspected of three counts of exposure in Norwich.

Ragini Faces Court Over Shocking Charges

Now charged with eight counts of exposure, Suraj Ragini, from Harmer Road, Norwich, will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on April 10, 2026. The public waits to see justice served for these disturbing acts.