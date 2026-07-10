Man charged after guests targeted in thefts at Brighton’s Grand Hotel

A man has been charged after guests staying at one of Brighton’s most iconic seafront hotels were allegedly targeted in a series of thefts.
Phillip Brown, 59, of Dawson Close, London, has been charged following incidents at The Grand Hotel in Brighton on 23 June.
Cash and jewellery stolen
Prosecutors allege Brown stole cash and jewellery worth approximately £1,250 from two hotel rooms.
He is also accused of entering a third room with intent to steal and attempting to gain access to a fourth room with the same intention.
Fraud allegation
Brown is further charged with fraud by false representation, after allegedly using a bank card later the same day to purchase cigarettes and alcohol at premises in Station Way, Brighton.
Court appearance
Brown has been granted bail with conditions and is due to appear before South East London Magistrates’ Court on 21 July.
Related Posts
- Autistic 12-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten and Filmed in Shocking Park Attack
- Storm Ciarán Brings Fierce Winds and Flood Fears: Flood Alerts Issued Across England
- Teenager Dies in Southsea After Brutal Assault – Police Launch Murder Probe
- Gravesend Assault: Man Charged with GBH and Offensive Weapon Threat After Early Morning Attack
- County Lines Drug Gang Cracked: Two Charged After Ashford and London Raids
- Failed ATM Heist in Stoke-on-Trent: Two Men Flee After Explosive Cash Machine Attack at Co-op Store
- Three Cops Hurt as Man Launches Brutal Attack During Ruislip Domestic Call
- Five-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Six-Year-Old Brother Accidentally Shoots Him with Pellet Gun in Enfield