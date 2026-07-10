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HOTEL THEFTS Man charged after guests targeted in thefts at Brighton’s Grand Hotel

Man charged after guests targeted in thefts at Brighton’s Grand Hotel

A man has been charged after guests staying at one of Brighton’s most iconic seafront hotels were allegedly targeted in a series of thefts.

Phillip Brown, 59, of Dawson Close, London, has been charged following incidents at The Grand Hotel in Brighton on 23 June.

Cash and jewellery stolen

Prosecutors allege Brown stole cash and jewellery worth approximately £1,250 from two hotel rooms.

He is also accused of entering a third room with intent to steal and attempting to gain access to a fourth room with the same intention.

Fraud allegation

Brown is further charged with fraud by false representation, after allegedly using a bank card later the same day to purchase cigarettes and alcohol at premises in Station Way, Brighton.

Court appearance

Brown has been granted bail with conditions and is due to appear before South East London Magistrates’ Court on 21 July.

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Topics :Crime

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