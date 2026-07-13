Man charged with attempted murder after Birmingham city centre stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing during disorder in Birmingham city centre which left an 18-year-old with potentially life-changing injuries. Niazal Rahmanullah, 25, of Birmingham, has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Wounding

Possession of a knife

Violent disorder

The charges relate to an incident in Victoria Square on the evening of 23 June.

Victim suffered potentially life-changing injuries

West Midlands Police launched an investigation after an 18-year-old man was stabbed during the disorder. He sustained injuries described as potentially life-changing. A 17-year-old boy was also assaulted during the incident and suffered facial injuries.

Court appearance

Rahmanullah appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 11 July, where he was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 7 August. The investigation into the disorder and the circumstances surrounding the stabbing remains ongoing.