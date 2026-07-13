Man killed and another seriously injured after car mounts pavement in Bradford

A man has died and another has been seriously injured after a car mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians in Bradford city centre. West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the fatal collision, which happened on Market Street at around 3.22pm on Sunday, 12 July. Police said a blue Nissan Qashqai moved away from traffic lights before mounting the kerb and entering a pedestrianised area. The vehicle first struck a 31-year-old man, who suffered serious head injuries, before colliding with a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the 50-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries that police say are not believed to be life-threatening. A 13-year-old boy also sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Driver arrested

The driver of the Nissan, a 30-year-old man from Bradford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other traffic offences. He has since been interviewed and released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police appeal for witnesses

The force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) is now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward. Detective Sergeant Nina Roper said:

“Multiple enquiries remain ongoing into this very serious incident which has sadly resulted in a man losing his life and another man suffering serious injuries.

We are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision, including why the Nissan mounted the kerb, and would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of what happened or of the Nissan beforehand.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team.