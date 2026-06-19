Man with Learning Difficulties Throws Toddler into Crocodile Enclosure at Cambridgeshire Zoo

A 30-year-old man with learning difficulties from Norfolk threw a three-year-old boy into a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, yesterday lunchtime. Police arrested the man on suspicion of attempted murder, but he has been deemed unfit to be interviewed and has been released on bail until 18 September as investigations continue.

Serious Injuries To Toddler

The young child was taken to the hospital suffering serious injuries, including a broken pelvis and arm. He remains in a critical but stable condition following the terrifying attack at the zoo.

Man Not Known To Victim

Cambridgeshire Constabulary confirmed the man was on a day trip to the zoo and is not known to the boy. He was reportedly accompanied by a carer who was allegedly not supervising him at the time the boy was thrown over the four-foot enclosure fence.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are leading further inquiries into the incident. A police spokesperson said, “The man, who is not known to the victim, was assessed as not being fit for interview.”

Bail Granted Pending Further Investigation

The suspect was released on bail with a recall date of 18 September as officers continue to gather evidence and establish the full circumstances surrounding the shocking zoo attack.