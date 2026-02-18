Massive Fenwick Solar Farm Gets Green Light

The UK government has just given the thumbs up to a huge solar power facility set to generate a whopping 237.5 megawatts of clean energy. The Fenwick Solar Farm sailed through a rapid approval process, smashing statutory deadlines set under planning laws.

Speedy Approval Shatters Records

Lord Whitehead, speaking for the Energy Secretary, granted development consent for Fenwick Solar Farm. The project includes solar panels, electrical gear, cabling, and energy storage — plus the necessary grid connections to feed power into homes and businesses.

The Planning Inspectorate completed its examination right on schedule, marking Fenwick as the 105th energy project out of 173 to meet deadlines under the Planning Act 2008.

A Powerhouse of Renewable Energy

With a capacity over 50 megawatts, Fenwick needed special development consent beyond standard planning permission. Its massive 237.5MW output makes it one of the UK’s major renewable energy installations.

Local communities and councils had a full say throughout the process. The Examining Authority carefully weighed every piece of evidence and local insight before recommending approval.

What’s Next for Fenwick Solar?

The green light means Fenwick Solar Farm can now move forward to construction and eventually power up — pending compliance with consent conditions. While no exact start dates have been announced, such projects usually break ground within months.

This landmark approval boosts the UK’s renewable capacity and fits the government’s push to expand green energy. For full details on the decision and project requirements, visit the Planning Inspectorate’s website.