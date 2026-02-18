Kent Police are desperately seeking help to find Ian Smith, 45, who vanished early on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Last Known Whereabouts

Ian was spotted on CCTV around 8.30am boarding a train at Ebbsfleet International heading to London. He was reported missing since 7am that morning.

What Ian Looks Like

White, stocky build

Ginger hair with a small amount of facial hair

Wears glasses

Dressed in a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans, and red and white trainers

Help Find Ian

If you have vital information, call 999 quoting reference 18-0213. For non-urgent tips, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or call 101.