Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man Last Seen Boarding Train at Ebbsfleet

Kent Police are desperately seeking help to find Ian Smith, 45, who vanished early on...

Published: 3:27 pm February 18, 2026
Updated: 3:27 pm February 18, 2026

Kent Police are desperately seeking help to find Ian Smith, 45, who vanished early on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

Last Known Whereabouts

Ian was spotted on CCTV around 8.30am boarding a train at Ebbsfleet International heading to London. He was reported missing since 7am that morning.

What Ian Looks Like

  • White, stocky build
  • Ginger hair with a small amount of facial hair
  • Wears glasses
  • Dressed in a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans, and red and white trainers

Help Find Ian

If you have vital information, call 999 quoting reference 18-0213. For non-urgent tips, contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or call 101.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BREAKING NEWS

TRAFFIC CHAOS M4 Shut Both Ways: Emergency Power Pylon Repairs Slam Berkshire Motorway

Breaking News, UK News

CHILLING CCTV Saudi Student Stabbed to Death in Shocking Cambridge Attack

UK News

STILL ON THE RUN UK Rapper DSAVV Ditches Police and Drops New Track While on the Run

UK News

SET FOR TRIAL Ex-Swindon Teacher Bailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse Claims

Court News

FIRST PICTURE Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool: IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Martin Kemp’s Falkirk Gig Nearly Grounded

UK News

MAJOR SEARCH AND RESCUE 10 Skiers Missing After Massive California Avalanche

UK News

HIGH SPEED CHASE Campervan Crooks Nabbed After Nail-Biting Police Chase

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Rotherham Rapist Jailed for Decades-Old Attacks on Teen Girl

UK News

BRUTAL ASSAULT Callous Rapist Locked Up for Attacking Woman He Met on Night Out

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WILD TAX SLASH Robert Jenrick ditches £90bn tax cut pledge for ‘fully costed’ plan

UK News

Robert Jenrick ditches £90bn tax cut pledge for ‘fully costed’ plan

UK News

WATER WOES DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News

DA15 Left High and Dry as Thames Water Struggles to Fix Supply Issue

UK News

BANNED ASA Bans TfL Ad for Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

UK News

ASA Bans TfL Ad for Reinforcing Racial Stereotypes

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

EXPOSED Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News

Man Busted for Shocking Public in Norwich and Wymondham

Court News, UK News

NO REMORSE Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Court News

Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Court News

MURDER PROBE Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News

Woman, 74, Found Dead in Newham – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MORE ARRESTS Two More Arrests in Drew Perham Murder Case

UK News

Two More Arrests in Drew Perham Murder Case

UK News

SUSPECT JAILED Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

Hero Cops Rush Into Knife Attack to Save Man’s Life

UK News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News

Elderly Woman Severely Hurt in Crash Outside London Temple

UK News
Watch Live