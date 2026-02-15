Watch Live
PECKHAM BLOODBATH Murder Probe Launched After Teen Fatally Stabbed in Peckham

  Detectives have opened a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man...

Published: 1:22 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 1:22 pm February 15, 2026

 

Detectives have opened a murder investigation following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Peckham Rye.

Knife Attack on Rye Lane

Police rushed to Rye Lane near Heaton Road at 7:09pm on Saturday, 14 February, after reports of an assault. The victim was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics before being rushed to the hospital, where he sadly died.

His family have been informed and is receiving specialist support.

No Arrests Yet as Police Hunt Killer

A post-mortem will be carried out in due course, but no arrests have been made so far.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron from the Met’s Central South Command said:

“No one should lose their life because of knife crime. This morning, family and friends are waking up without their loved one. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. “We understand the impact a crime like this has on the community and you can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. If you are a local resident, please do share any concerns with our officers on the ground. “In the meantime, our detectives are working meticulously to identify those responsible, and piece together what happened.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are especially keen to speak with anyone near Rye Lane between 6:30pm and 7:30pm on 14 February.

If you have any information, call the Met Police on 101 quoting 6065/14Feb. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Topics :UkUk NewsUk News

