On 23 June, around 200 passengers were forced to evacuate onto the tracks after a Great Northern train broke down outside Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, due to a scorching heatwave. The train, travelling from Moorgate to Stevenage, was stranded for three hours amid record-breaking temperatures reaching 34°C, according to reports.

Heatwave Halts Train

The unprecedented heat caused the train to shut down, leaving commuters stranded in sweltering conditions just outside the Premier League winners’ home ground. The incident occurred close to 4:45 pm, and passengers had to be carefully guided off the train onto the tracks for a controlled evacuation.

Passengers Walk On Tracks

Footage surfaced showing passengers walking along the railway tracks towards a nearby tunnel to exit the area safely. The iconic Emirates Stadium loomed overhead as hundreds navigated the unusual evacuation route after nearly three hours stuck on the train.

Public Reaction

Social media users expressed frustration, highlighting the impact of extreme weather on UK transport infrastructure. One commented, “Infrastructure is very fragile in the UK.” Another added, “The UK has to be up there with one of the most pathetic places in the world. A heatwave and it turns apocalyptic.” Others lamented disrupted journeys, while some noted the striking views of the stadium from the tracks.

Broader Impact On Transport

This disruption forms part of wider heatwave issues across the UK, with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning as temperatures peaked at 36°C in some areas, impacting public transport nationwide.