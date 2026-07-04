Police Appeal After Fatal Lanivet Crash Involving Nissan and Citroen

Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Lanivet near Bodmin on Friday 13 March. The crash happened around 5.30pm at the junction of Truro Road and Reperry Road involving a gold Nissan Almera and a black Citroen C5. A local woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the Nissan, sadly died after being hospitalised. Her next of kin have been informed.

Devon Collision

Despite the incident occurring several months ago, officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision. Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured footage from dash-cams at the time.

Witness Appeal

Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist the inquiry. Those with relevant dash-cam videos or details are asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police via 101 or through their website, quoting incident number 50260162466.

Location Details

The tragic event took place at a busy junction in Lanivet, near Bodmin, highlighting ongoing concerns about road safety in the area, prompting calls for extra caution from drivers.

Community Impact

The loss of a local elderly woman has deeply affected the community and serves as a reminder of the serious consequences road collisions can have on families and residents.