Preston Toddler’s ‘Pure Evil’ Killers Convicted Amid Care Failures

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows of Lancashire Police has described Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, as “pure evil” after their conviction for the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey in Blackpool. The toddler suffered more than 40 injuries before his death on 27 July 2023, despite being seen multiple times by professionals over four months, raising serious questions about the failures in his care by social services and other agencies.

Brutal Abuse Uncovered

Varley, a school safeguarding lead, was found guilty of Preston’s murder alongside 24 other charges, including sexual assault and grievous bodily harm. McGowan-Fazakerley was convicted of cruelty and allowing Preston’s death. The toddler had been admitted to the hospital three times with suspicious injuries, including bruises and a broken elbow, yet intervention to protect him was repeatedly missed.

Manipulation And Deceit

Detective Fallows revealed that Varley attempted to manipulate the investigation from the start, theatrically acting at the hospital to buy time for a false story. “There is no evidence of remorse, just arrogance and deceit,” Fallows stated. Varley’s partner remained emotionless during the verdicts delivered in Preston Crown Court, where both men will be sentenced shortly.

Failures In Social Care

Preston had been in the care of Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley since March 2023, with Oldham Council responsible for his welfare. Despite multiple red flags, no social workers were disciplined following a review. Concerns have been raised that fear of being perceived as politically incorrect or reluctance to challenge same-sex adoptive parents may have contributed to the failures to protect the child.

Family Outraged By Inaction

Preston’s grandmother, Debbie Davey, voiced anger that none of the professionals involved faced consequences: “Everyone involved with Preston is still working. That is not right.” She suggested social workers may have hesitated due to fears of appearing homophobic, which allowed the abuse to continue unchecked.

Broader Implications

The case highlights troubling issues in child safeguarding despite no evidence associating abuse risk with same-sex adoption. A spokesman for the NSPCC said Preston’s death will prompt many to question how such a tragedy was allowed. Support is available via the NSPCC helpline for those affected by abuse and safeguarding failures.