Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HOTEL ATTACK Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

A serial rapist who attacked two women in separate incidents in Devon and Cornwall has been jailed for 14 years. Chris Clark, 32, of Battersea Park Road, London, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Friday 17 July after being convicted by a jury of two counts of rape. The court heard how Clark, a student doctor at the time of the offences, preyed on two women who were unknown to each other before sexually assaulting them in separate attacks almost three years apart.

Hotel attack in Torquay

Jurors heard that in September 2022, Clark invited his first victim to his room at a Travelodge in Torquay before raping her. The victim later reported the assault to police, prompting an investigation.

Second rape at Truro home

The second offence took place in June 2025, when a woman attended Clark’s home address in Truro. Once inside the property, Clark made repeated sexual advances towards her. Despite the woman repeatedly telling him “no”, he went on to rape her. The offences were later linked during the police investigation, leading to Clark being charged and brought before the courts.

Detective praises victims’ bravery

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Paola Fantini of Devon & Cornwall Police welcomed both the jury’s verdict and the sentence imposed. She said: “I welcome the verdict of the jury and the sentence of the court in relation to Chris Clark. “Clark raped two women who were unknown to each other. “Clark is a rapist who invited women into his home and a hotel room, isolated them and carried out the offences with absolutely no regard for whether or not they consented to the act. “I would like to praise the victims in this case for their extraordinary bravery in reporting what happened to them, and then remaining engaged as the case progressed through the judicial system. “It is thanks to them a dangerous rapist has been taken off the streets. “Anybody who has been the victim of sexual violence should report it to us regardless of when the offences took place. You will be believed and we will investigate all matters reported to us.”

Support available

Anyone affected by sexual violence can access confidential support through specialist organisations, including Victim Support, Rape Crisis England & Wales, and local Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs). Devon & Cornwall Police said victims can report offences regardless of when they occurred and encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual violence to come forward, assuring them that reports will be taken seriously and fully investigated.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

MAJOR RESPONCE Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

LIFE CHANGING Emergency Services Respond to Serious Incident on A3 Near Tolworth

UK News
London Firefighters Deployed to Derbyshire as Major Moorland Blaze Continues

BLAZE DEPLOYMENT London Firefighters Deployed to Derbyshire as Major Moorland Blaze Continues

UK News
Student Doctor Jailed for 14 Years After Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

STUDENT DOCTOR Student Doctor Jailed for 14 Years After Raping Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

UK News
Man Charged Over Alleged Arson at Serco Property in Runcorn

ARSON CHARGE Man Charged Over Alleged Arson at Serco Property in Runcorn

UK News
Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

SENTANCE LATER Man Convicted of Murdering Former UEA Student in Row Over Money

UK News
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

CHILD SEARCH Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

ROW CONTINUE FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

TRUE HERO Teen Hero, 14, Awarded Prestigious Bravery Medal After Risking Her Life to Save Drowning Boy

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

HOTEL ATTACK Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

UK News
Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

UK News
Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

FIRE PROBE Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

UK News
Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

Fire Crews Continue Battling Large Open Fires at Shawell Quarry and Garendon Park

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision with Car on A4 Near Avebury

FATAL CRASH Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision with Car on A4 Near Avebury

UK News
Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision with Car on A4 Near Avebury

Motorcyclist Dies Following Collision with Car on A4 Near Avebury

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

NO INJURIES Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

UK News
Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

Bus Destroyed by Fire in Hamstreet as Crews Tackle Blaze

UK News
Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

MOUNTAIN RESCUE SUPPORT Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

UK News
Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

Wildfire Battle Enters New Phase as 65 Firefighters Tackle Tintwistle Moor Blaze

UK News
Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

UK News
Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Assault in East Finchley

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

DRUG DEALING SEX OFFENDER Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

Man Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Child After Supplying Ketamine to Group of Girls

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

FIRST PICTURE Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

UK News
Watch Live