Rapist Jailed for 14 Years After Attacking Two Women in Devon and Cornwall

A serial rapist who attacked two women in separate incidents in Devon and Cornwall has been jailed for 14 years. Chris Clark, 32, of Battersea Park Road, London, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Friday 17 July after being convicted by a jury of two counts of rape. The court heard how Clark, a student doctor at the time of the offences, preyed on two women who were unknown to each other before sexually assaulting them in separate attacks almost three years apart.

Hotel attack in Torquay

Jurors heard that in September 2022, Clark invited his first victim to his room at a Travelodge in Torquay before raping her. The victim later reported the assault to police, prompting an investigation.

Second rape at Truro home

The second offence took place in June 2025, when a woman attended Clark’s home address in Truro. Once inside the property, Clark made repeated sexual advances towards her. Despite the woman repeatedly telling him “no”, he went on to rape her. The offences were later linked during the police investigation, leading to Clark being charged and brought before the courts.

Detective praises victims’ bravery

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Paola Fantini of Devon & Cornwall Police welcomed both the jury’s verdict and the sentence imposed. She said: “I welcome the verdict of the jury and the sentence of the court in relation to Chris Clark. “Clark raped two women who were unknown to each other. “Clark is a rapist who invited women into his home and a hotel room, isolated them and carried out the offences with absolutely no regard for whether or not they consented to the act. “I would like to praise the victims in this case for their extraordinary bravery in reporting what happened to them, and then remaining engaged as the case progressed through the judicial system. “It is thanks to them a dangerous rapist has been taken off the streets. “Anybody who has been the victim of sexual violence should report it to us regardless of when the offences took place. You will be believed and we will investigate all matters reported to us.”

Support available

Anyone affected by sexual violence can access confidential support through specialist organisations, including Victim Support, Rape Crisis England & Wales, and local Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs). Devon & Cornwall Police said victims can report offences regardless of when they occurred and encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual violence to come forward, assuring them that reports will be taken seriously and fully investigated.