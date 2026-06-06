Remembering D-Day Heroes on 80th Anniversary of Normandy Landings

On 6 June 1944, Allied forces from Britain, the Commonwealth, and other nations bravely crossed the English Channel to launch the D-Day invasion, one of the most significant military operations in history. This anniversary honours the sacrifice and determination of those who fought for freedom and remembers the many who never returned home.

Honouring Courage

The operation demanded extraordinary bravery as thousands faced relentless enemy fire to liberate occupied Europe.

Remembering Sacrifice

Countless soldiers paid the ultimate price, fighting for a cause that shaped the future of the world.

Legacy Of Freedom

Their commitment continues to inspire generations, preserving the values of liberty and democracy.