The A30 London Road is closed in both directions in Bagshot, Surrey, after a serious accident.

Traffic Chaos from High Street to American Golf Roundabout

Closure affects both directions between B3029 High Street and A325 Portsmouth Road

Queues are building up as emergency services deal with the incident

Drivers are warned to avoid the area where possible

Stay Alert and Expect Delays

Drivers should brace for extended travel times as the road remains shut. Authorities are working to clear the scene and reopen the route as quickly as possible.