Six Bodies Found in Union Pacific Boxcar at Laredo Texas Railyard

Six bodies were discovered inside a Union Pacific boxcar at a railyard in Laredo, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, sparking an ongoing investigation by the Laredo Police Department near 12100 Jim Young Way at mile marker 13.

Tragic Discovery

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 2:30pm where several deceased individuals were found inside the sealed cargo train car. Authorities have confirmed all six died inside the boxcar, though it is currently unknown how long they had been trapped within.

Harsh Conditions Noted

Temperatures in the area reached the upper 90s Fahrenheit, and while investigators have not confirmed heat exposure as a cause of death, the metal boxcar’s interior would have become dangerously hot in a short period.

Authorities Appeal

Laredo Police Investigator Joe E. Baeza has confirmed the deaths, with emergency personnel continuing to process the scene late into the afternoon as the investigation remains active.

Key Freight Corridor

Union Pacific operates this major freight corridor in Laredo, a vital US-Mexico trade gateway. Thousands of railcars carrying various goods pass through this hub each week, connecting to Mexican rail lines.

Uncertain Victim Details

Authorities have not disclosed whether the deceased were migrants or how they came to be inside the boxcar. The circumstances surrounding the discovery remain unclear.