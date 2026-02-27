Watch Live
WILDWEST ‘South London Wars’ Set to Spark School Showdowns

Published: 1:37 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 1:37 pm February 27, 2026

A viral video has named February 27, March 4, and March 13 as the dates for planned “meet-ups” between rival schools. It divides students into “Red” and “Blue” groups, sparking fears of organised clashes in London schools.

Schools Split Into ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ Camps

Schools in Peckham and Sydenham are tagged as “Red,” while those in Lewisham and Bromley make up the “Blue” team. The latest video even includes post-16 and higher education institutions like Harris Sixth Form Sydenham, Lewisham College, Bromley College, and the University of Greenwich.

But many named institutions aren’t actually in the boroughs mentioned, and no official meeting spots have been confirmed. The whole thing remains a murky mystery.

Violence Glorified in Social Media Trend

The trend, first spotted earlier this month under “Croydon War,” encourages pupils from Years 9 to 11 to attend face-offs against rival schools. Some posts shockingly suggest bringing weapons like scissors, compasses, and metal combs.

Since then, versions have appeared across London boroughs, including Croydon, Greenwich, Redbridge, Havering, Bexley, and Ealing, forcing schools to warn parents and police to ramp up patrols. In Tower Hamlets, the theme changed to a “Green vs Black” rivalry.

Police and Officials Crack Down on Online Violence

The Metropolitan Police are watching online activity closely, working with schools and boosting patrols on key dates. They’ve shut down about a dozen social media accounts spreading threats or inciting violence. In some areas, this is part of Operation Cedarfield.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall condemned the trend, calling posts urging kids to bring knives “deeply concerning” and illegal.

“Encouraging violence by urging children to take knives to school is illegal,” Kendall said. “I expect platforms to abide by the letter of the law and where the content is illegal, they should take action to stop these abhorrent posts.”

The Association of School and College Leaders added that social media feels like a “wild west environment” where dangerous content can spread unchecked.

Police stress no confirmed venues exist yet, treating the posts as potential troublemakers rather than organised events.

Parents Urged to Stay Vigilant

Parents are warned to talk to their kids about staying safe and to report any suspicious activity. Call 101 for concerns or 999 if it’s an emergency.

