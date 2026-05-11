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CHILD PREDATOR Stevenage Man Jailed for Stalking and Child Sex Offences

Stevenage Man Jailed for Stalking and Child Sex Offences

Paul Parker, 48, from Baron Court, Stevenage, has been sentenced to four years in prison at St Albans Crown Court on 24 April after pleading guilty to stalking and sexual communication with children offences. Hertfordshire Police confirmed the conviction, highlighting the serious nature of Parker’s crimes and the impact on victims.

Relentless Stalking Campaign

For nearly three years, Parker stalked a woman more than 20 years his junior, sending thousands of threatening calls and texts. He frequently impersonated others to contact her, ignoring repeated requests to stop. Menacing messages detailed her location and clothing, suggesting he was watching her even at home. On one occasion, she found Parker loitering outside her home at 1am.

Violation Of Protection Order

During investigations, Parker was subject to a Stalking Protection Order restricting his use of mobile devices and requiring him to notify police of any changes. However, a police search in March 2026 uncovered a hidden phone in his loft used to send messages, breaching the order’s conditions.

Child Sexual Communication Charges

Separate charges involved two counts of sexual communication with children between June 2023 and May 2024. Parker had left his number in a public toilet where two 12-year-old girls found it. Although they falsely claimed to be 15, Parker persistently messaged and called them, often late at night.

Police Praise And Victim Impact

Detective Constable Hannah Lambden stated Parker’s actions forced one victim to move house, change her number, and alter her routines due to fear. She praised victims for their courage and said police are confident that “a dangerous man has been taken off the streets.” Authorities urge anyone experiencing stalking to report it via 101 or online, or call 999 in emergencies.

Support For Victims

Support is available through the National Stalking Helpline on 0808 802 0300 for anyone affected by stalking or harassment.

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