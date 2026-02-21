Police are desperately searching for 16-year-old Max Blaker, who vanished near Chatham train station on the morning of Friday, 20 February 2026.

Last Seen Near Chatham Train Station

Max was spotted at around 8:56am wearing a black winter jacket, black trousers, and trainers. He’s 5ft 11in tall with a slim build, short brown hair, and a slight goatee beard.

Possible Isle of Sheppey Connection

Officers believe Max has links to the Isle of Sheppey, widening the search area.

Have You Seen Max?

If you have any urgent information about Max’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 20-1770. For non-urgent tips, contact police via live chat on their website or ring 101.