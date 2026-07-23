Three Men Appear in Court Over Swindon Shooting That Left Man With Life-Changing Injuries

Three men have appeared before the courts in connection with a shooting in Swindon which left a man with life-changing injuries. The defendants appeared in separate hearings following the incident in Gorse Hill on 19 June, as Wiltshire Police confirmed investigations into the shooting remain ongoing.

Attempted murder accused denies charges

Kyron Anthony, 20, of Milton Road, Swindon, appeared before Swindon Crown Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. A trial has been listed to begin at Swindon Crown Court on 2 November.

Second man due back in court

Dylan Anthony, 19, also of Milton Road, has been charged with attempted murder. He is due to return to court on 28 August for a Pre-Trial Preparation Hearing.

Third defendant faces assisting offender charge

Peter Bullock, 51, of Queens Drive, has been charged with assisting an offender. The court heard he is seeking to have the charge dismissed and will attend a potential dismissal hearing on 24 September.

Eight people arrested

Wiltshire Police said eight people were initially arrested as part of the investigation. Two suspects have since been released with no further action. Three others remain under investigation after being released on bail:

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and being concerned in the supply of Class C drugs .

arrested on suspicion of and . A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender .

arrested on suspicion of . A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Investigation continues

The shooting happened in the Gorse Hill area of Swindon on 19 June, leaving a man with life-changing injuries. Wiltshire Police say enquiries into the incident remain ongoing. As criminal proceedings are active, nothing should be published that could prejudice the case. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by the court.