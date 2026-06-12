Three Men Deny Murder in Deadly HMP Wakefield Prison Attack

Three inmates have denied murder following the fatal stabbing of Kyle Bevan, 33, inside his cell at HMP Wakefield in November last year. Bevan, serving a life sentence for murdering his step-daughter, was found dead after suffering more than 30 stab wounds during an attack that lasted almost five minutes, a Leeds Crown Court trial has heard.

Brutal Prison Cell Assault

Prosecutors allege that fellow inmates Lee Newell, 57, Mark Fellows, 45, and David Taylor, 63, followed Bevan into his fourth-floor cell on A Wing before stabbing him repeatedly. The assault reportedly lasted four minutes and 39 seconds, with the attackers entering the cell one by one “with real purpose”.

Severe Injuries And Weapons Found

Medical evidence revealed Bevan’s heart and major blood vessels were slashed, causing him to bleed to death on his bed. Authorities discovered a makeshift weapon, a folded piece of metal stained with Bevan’s blood, hidden behind a television. Additional weapons were found concealed in a container of chilli sauce in Taylor’s cell.

Inmate Tensions At Maximum Security

The court was told tensions ran high at HMP Wakefield, where many prisoners were classed as vulnerable, including offenders convicted of child-related crimes. Both Fellows and Newell were serving life sentences for murder at the time of the attack.

Defendants Deny Murder Charges

During his transfer from the prison, Taylor was overheard shouting “Nice working with you and the Ice Man”, a nickname for Fellow, the court heard. All three men have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Kyle Bevan. The trial is ongoing.