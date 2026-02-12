Watch Live
TRAGIC END Tragedy at Surrey School as Year 8 Student Dies Following Medical Emergency

  A Year 8 pupil tragically died after a sudden medical emergency at Collingwood College...

Published: 11:22 am February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:25 pm February 12, 2026

 

A Year 8 pupil tragically died after a sudden medical emergency at Collingwood College in Camberley, Surrey, on Monday afternoon.

Emergency Services Called to School Incident

Ambulance crews rushed to the secondary school at around 2.10 pm and treated the student on site before rushing them to Frimley Park Hospital in a critical condition. The South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed ambulance teams were joined by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance during the response.

School and Community in Shock

Collingwood College, which has around 1,700 pupils, sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident. The school expressed it was “deeply affected by this tragic loss”.

The coroner’s office confirmed the death has been referred for investigation, though the child’s identity and exact age have not been released.

 

Police In Sussex Are Appealing For Witnesses Or Anyone With Relevant Dashcam Footage To Come Forward After A Collision

Tributes Pour In for ‘Well-Liked’ Pupil

One mourner on Facebook shared: “He was a really well-liked boy from a lovely family, and I hope that people respect the family at this sad and difficult time.”

Surrey Councillor Shaun Garrett also offered condolences, writing: “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends. We are thinking of the students, teachers, and wider community navigating this incredibly difficult time.”

Fundraiser Launched to Support Family

The Collingwood College Parent Body has set up a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs and support the bereaved family, which has already raised over £3,500.

Recent Similar Tragedies Highlight Growing Concern

This heartbreaking incident follows a similar tragedy last December, when a student died after a medical emergency at St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields.

Headteacher Catherine Lennox commented at the time: “Our entire school community is deeply saddened, and we will continue to come together to support one another at this incredibly difficult time.”

 

