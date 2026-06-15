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PSYCHIC JAILED TV Psychic John Starkey Jailed for Sexual Assaults in Clairvoyant Sessions

TV Psychic John Starkey Jailed for Sexual Assaults in Clairvoyant Sessions

John Starkey, 74, a former TV psychic known from This Morning, the Paul O’Grady Show and LBC Radio, has been sentenced to four years and five months in prison for sexually assaulting two women during clairvoyant sessions in Wolverhampton and Llandudno between 2018 and 2022. Police investigations uncovered forensic evidence supporting the victims’ claims, exposing Starkey’s abuse of his spiritual role.

Deceptive Clairvoyance

Starkey exploited his psychic reputation to gain victims’ trust, using so-called spiritual cleansing as a cover for abuse. One woman was manipulated into believing the assault was part of an “initiation” ritual, then coerced to meet him at a London hotel with the false promise of witches being present, enabling further abuse.

Victims Ordeal Revealed

One victim described the experience as “like mental torture,” saying she cried for days after resisting Starkey’s advances. The second was assaulted in 2022 at Starkey’s shop in Llandudno during a session marketed as psychic and massage services, where he forced her to strip to her underwear and physically assaulted her.

Charlatan Exposed In Court

Judge Nicola Jones branded Starkey a “complete charlatan” during sentencing. Alongside prison time, he received a restraining order preventing contact with the victims. Despite decades of advertising psychic expertise and media appearances, the court revealed his actions as predatory abuse masked as spiritual guidance.

Evidence Attack

The investigation started after the first victim reported the assault in Wolverhampton in 2018. DNA found on her clothing provided crucial forensic proof. The court heard detailed accounts of both assaults, showing a pattern of exploitation during psychic sessions.

False Promises Of Guidance

Starkey promoted himself as an internationally renowned clairvoyant, offering psychic readings, hand readings, and tarot card sessions online. His website claimed to help people cope, find direction, and achieve “positive pathways” in life — claims shattered by his recent conviction for sexual assault.

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