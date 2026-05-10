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RAPE ATTACK Two Men Arrested in Doncaster Over Rape and Sexual Assault Inquiry

Two Men Arrested in Doncaster Over Rape and Sexual Assault Inquiry

South Yorkshire Police arrested two men in Doncaster on suspicion of serious sexual offences following an investigation launched earlier this week. A 48-year-old man faces allegations of rape, while a 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. Both were detained the day after the investigation began and have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Suspects Descriptions Released

Authorities have provided descriptions to assist the public in their enquiries. The 48-year-old suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 10 in tall, of average build, and bald. The second man, aged 45, is white, about 6ft tall, and slim.

Police Call For Public Help

Detective Chief Inspector Susannah Wagstaff said: “We know that news of this incident will cause concern in our local communities but I want to reassure you that we have a team of detectives working hard to progress this investigation.”

She urged anyone with information to come forward and contact South Yorkshire Police either online or via 101, quoting incident number 85 of 2 May 2026.

Ongoing Investigation In Doncaster

The investigation remains active as officers continue gathering evidence. The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any relevant details that may aid the case.

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Topics :Crime

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