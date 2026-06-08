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REMAINS CRITICAL Two Men Charged Over Westminster Stabbing Amid Police Appeal

Two Men Charged Over Westminster Stabbing Amid Police Appeal

Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Westminster on 4 June, as police continue their investigation and appeal to witnesses. Officers were called to Lupus Street just after midnight, responding alongside the London Ambulance Service after reports of an assault. A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and remains in critical condition.

Charged Over Violent Disorder

Hood Nasir, 23, from Churchill Gardens, Westminster, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and violent disorder. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 8 June. Noah Nasser, 25, also from Churchill Gardens, has been charged with violent disorder related to the same incident and will appear at the same court on the same day.

Teenager Arrested

In addition to Nasir and Nasser, a 17-year-old was arrested and later charged with violent disorder. The teenager is scheduled to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Police are urging anyone with information about the stabbing to come forward. Witnesses are asked to contact officers on 101, quoting CAD 42/04JUNE, as inquiries continue at pace to ensure public safety and bring all involved to justice.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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