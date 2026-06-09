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MURDER PROBE Warwickshire Police Investigate Murder of Neil Muller in Claverdon

Warwickshire Police Investigate Murder of Neil Muller in Claverdon

Warwickshire Police launched a murder investigation after Neil Muller, 54, was found with fatal stab wounds to his chest at a property on Langley Road in Claverdon early on Sunday morning, 7 June. Emergency services were called at 6:15am but Mr Muller was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:37am. A 55-year-old woman from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail.

Police Respond To Early Morning

Officers responded promptly to the ambulance service report of a man suffering a chest wound requiring emergency care. Despite swift medical intervention attempts, Neil Muller was declared deceased at the property.

Suspect Arrested And Released

Within an hour of the discovery, Warwickshire Police arrested a 55-year-old woman from Birmingham on suspicion of murder. She has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Community Reassured Of Safety

Police confirmed there is no wider risk to the public following the incident, assuring residents of their ongoing efforts to maintain safety in the area.

Tributes From Employer

Neil Muller had recently been appointed CEO of technology firm Node4. A company spokesman expressed devastation over his death, praising his energy, passion, and significant impact in a short time. They extended condolences to Mr Muller’s family, colleagues, and friends.

Ongoing Murder Investigation

Warwickshire Police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Muller’s death, appealing for any witnesses or information to assist with their inquiries.

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