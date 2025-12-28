Massive Hunt Launched After 10-Year-Old Vanishes Near London Eye

A desperate search is underway after 10-year-old Haan vanished this afternoon near the London Eye. The youngster disappeared without a trace, sparking alarm across the capital.

Last Seen Near London Dungeon

Haan was last spotted around 2pm by the London Dungeon on Southbank. He wore a brown jumper, blue jeans, and blue and green trainers. The boy, who lives in Harrow, has not been seen since.

Police Issue Urgent Public Appeal

Lambeth Police are leading the intense search and have appealed to the public for help. A spokesman said:

“Can you help us find 10-year-old Haan? Please call 999 if seen quoting CAD3555/28Dec.”

City on High Alert

Haan was last seen near major London landmarks this afternoon

Police coordinate a full-scale search operation

The public urged to report any sightings immediately

Londoners are urged to stay alert and contact emergency services if they spot Haan. Every minute counts in bringing him home safely.