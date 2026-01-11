Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt

Police rushed to Brighton Road, Croydon at 8:37am on Sunday, 11 January after reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived alongside the London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

Her condition is currently stable, though full updates are still awaited.

Crime Scene Locked Down as Hunt for Suspect Intensifies

A crime scene remains in place throughout the day as police conduct urgent enquiries to track down the attacker.

Authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.