MANHUNT LAUNCHED Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt

  • Updated: 12:51
  • , 11 January 2026
Woman Stabbed in Croydon: Police Launch Urgent Hunt

Police rushed to Brighton Road, Croydon at 8:37am on Sunday, 11 January after reports of a stabbing.

 

 

Officers arrived alongside the London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

 

Police have cordoned off area, following an incident, A crime scene remains in place

Her condition is currently stable, though full updates are still awaited.

Crime Scene Locked Down as Hunt for Suspect Intensifies

A crime scene remains in place throughout the day as police conduct urgent enquiries to track down the attacker.

 

Authorities are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

  • Call 101, quoting reference CAD7120/11Jan
  • Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

