Looking for love? Asda has cooked up a clever new scheme to help singles meet while doing their weekly shop.

Spot the Red Basket and Make a Move

If you’re up for meeting someone new, just grab a red shopping basket at participating Asda stores. It’s a signal you’re open to more than just picking up essentials—maybe even a romance!

Wander down the fruit and veg aisle and keep an eye out for fellow red basket bearers. Who knows? You might end up strolling the aisles together.

Would You Dare to Date in the Dairy Aisle?

Fancy giving it a go? It’s an easy, low-pressure way to meet other singles without swiping through apps. Plus, it’s right there in your local supermarket!

Just remember, this cheeky matchmaking move is only at participating Asda stores.

Tag your single mates—this could be their chance! #LookingForLove #SupermarketSingles #Asda #ValentinesVibes #ValentinesDay #Single