Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SUPERMARKET SINGLES Asda’s Red Basket Dating Hack: Find Love While You Shop

Looking for love? Asda has cooked up a clever new scheme to help singles meet...

Published: 8:33 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 8:33 pm February 12, 2026

Looking for love? Asda has cooked up a clever new scheme to help singles meet while doing their weekly shop.

Spot the Red Basket and Make a Move

If you’re up for meeting someone new, just grab a red shopping basket at participating Asda stores. It’s a signal you’re open to more than just picking up essentials—maybe even a romance!

Wander down the fruit and veg aisle and keep an eye out for fellow red basket bearers. Who knows? You might end up strolling the aisles together.

Would You Dare to Date in the Dairy Aisle?

Fancy giving it a go? It’s an easy, low-pressure way to meet other singles without swiping through apps. Plus, it’s right there in your local supermarket!

Just remember, this cheeky matchmaking move is only at participating Asda stores.

Tag your single mates—this could be their chance! #LookingForLove #SupermarketSingles #Asda #ValentinesVibes #ValentinesDay #Single

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DISASTER AVERTED Porter Airlines Flight Skids Off Runway at Halifax

UK News

Son Stabs Father in Brutal Knife Attack

UK News
Gosport Man Admits Detonating Explosive Device in Front of Police

TODDLER MURDER Man Charged Over Toddler Jayla-Jean’s Tragic Death Appears in Court

UK News

OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Dangerous Sex Pest Doused in Boiling Water in Prison Rampage

UK News

TIKTOK TRICK Rapist Jailed After Teen’s Clever 999 ‘Pizza’ Call

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Major Crash on Northend Road Slade Green Causes Chaos

UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Teen Boy Hurt as Crash Shuts Major Reading Road

UK News

London Gun Crime Plummets After Police Smash Caravan Gun Conversion Ring

UK News

Widow Haunted by Nightmares After XL Bully Owner Jailed for Husband’s Fatal Mauled

UK News

JUSTICE SERVED Ex-Labour Mayor Convicted for Helping Rapist Son Hide Phone

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BROKE THE RULES Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

Probation Officer Jailed for Secret Affair with Murderer at Britain’s Toughest Prison

UK News

REAPEAT OFFENDER Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

Pervert Jailed 12 Days After Release for Exposing Himself on Train

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News

Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Police Officer in Devon

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

MIGRANT CRISIS Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News
Peaceful Protest at Bell Hotel Site Sees Three Arrests Amid Heavy Police Presence

Man Appears in Court Charged with Racially Aggravated Public Order Offences Following Epping Protest

UK News

SCUMBAGS Elderly Men Hurt in Dudley Gold and Silver Coin Heist

UK News

Elderly Men Hurt in Dudley Gold and Silver Coin Heist

UK News

PAEDO STING Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News

Alleged Paedophile Busted at Swindon Pub

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live