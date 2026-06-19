Avanti West Coast Train Manager Bob Carpenter Still Welcomes Passengers at 84

Bob Carpenter, 84, has been a familiar face on the Avanti West Coast network for nearly 35 years, warmly greeting passengers while working part-time as a Train Manager. Based out of London Euston, Bob’s lifelong love of trains began in South London and has made him one of the UK’s oldest active train managers.

Lifetime Railway Passion

Born in June 1942 and raised near the Brighton Main Line, Bob’s fascination with trains was sparked by his father and a British Rail careers event. Though an early opportunity to join the railway was missed due to school commitments, he spent 20 years with Royal Mail before pursuing his dream by joining British Railways in 1992 as catering staff.

Family Tradition On Rails

Railways run in the Carpenter family. Bob’s grandson Nick, 37, followed him into the industry, also rising from catering to Train Manager. Nick recalls childhood memories of Bob’s stories and a treasured train whistle now used during his own shifts on the West Coast line.

Beloved Colleague And Role Model

Bob’s colleagues at Avanti West Coast praise his infectious smile and dedication. Customer Experience Director Kathryn O’Brien calls him a fantastic role model who exemplifies never giving up on one’s dream job, no matter the age.

Memorable Journeys And Joy

Among Bob’s fondest memories are the lively Grand National Specials of the 1990s, filled with laughter and camaraderie. Now, he continues to enjoy travelling across the West Midlands and North West, providing a friendly presence to passengers and fellow staff alike.