MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

The Berlin Green Party has slammed the current refugee housing system and wants to swap...

Published: 3:56 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 6:59 pm February 17, 2026

The Berlin Green Party has slammed the current refugee housing system and wants to swap overcrowded mass accommodation centres for smaller, dispersed flats across all city districts. Their election manifesto, unveiled last weekend, calls for a “social housing programme for refugees” to replace the giant shelters that currently cram most of Berlin’s 37,592 registered refugees.

But here’s the kicker: Berlin already spends a staggering €2.1 billion a year on migrants – with housing costs alone tripling to €1 billion in just four years. The city’s asylum centres are bursting at the seams, yet the Greens are pushing to expand refugee intake further.

Climate Refugees and Newcomers from Gaza and Afghanistan

The manifesto broadens Berlin’s refugee definition to include those fleeing climate disasters. Philmon Ghirmai, Green state chair, said: “This will be our government policy. We also want to reintroduce the admission of people affected by climate disasters.” With 86 million people worldwide living in climate crisis zones, this could dramatically increase Berlin’s refugee numbers.

On top of climate migration, Greens want special reception programmes for people from Gaza and Afghanistan – even though integration has been tough, especially for Afghans, who show some of the country’s worst success rates. Berlin is home to roughly 30,000 Palestinians already, and the party wants to resume Afghan admission programmes while extending the scheme to Gaza.

Deportation Halt and Sky-High Crime Rates Under Spotlight

The Greens also demand that 20,000 individuals in Berlin facing deportation be allowed to stay. They continue to oppose deportations to Syria, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Berlin’s 2024 crime stats are alarming: migrants accounted for 43.9% of crimes citywide, with murders and manslaughters jumping over 50% compared to last year. This sparks fierce debate over integration and public safety.

Election Stakes: Can Greens Turn Vision into Reality?

Berlin’s House of Representatives election looms on 20 September. The Greens poll at 16%, trailing behind CDU, Left, and AfD. Still, a red-red-green coalition is mathematically possible. If formed, the Greens’ refugee and climate migration plans could become official policy, even amid rising costs and public unease.

