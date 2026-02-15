Watch Live
TRAGIC END UK: Body of Man in 60s Recovered from Ramsgate Marina

Published: 2:55 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 8:16 pm February 15, 2026

Tragedy struck today as emergency crews recovered the body of a man in his 60s from Ramsgate’s inner marina.

RNLI and Police Respond After Body Spotted

The Ramsgate RNLI lifeboat was launched shortly after 10am following a call from the Harbour Office, which spotted a body in the water near Military Road.

Kent Police arrived on the scene at 10:04am to assist with the recovery operation.

Man Identified, Death Not Treated as Suspicious

Police confirmed in a 3pm update that the man had been recovered and his next of kin informed.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

RNLI Search Called Off

The RNLI had been searching for a second person but were stood down after no further traces were found.

 

