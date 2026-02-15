UK: Body of Man in 60s Recovered from Ramsgate Marina

Tragedy struck today as emergency crews recovered the body of a man in his 60s from Ramsgate’s inner marina.
RNLI and Police Respond After Body Spotted
The Ramsgate RNLI lifeboat was launched shortly after 10am following a call from the Harbour Office, which spotted a body in the water near Military Road.
Kent Police arrived on the scene at 10:04am to assist with the recovery operation.
Man Identified, Death Not Treated as Suspicious
Police confirmed in a 3pm update that the man had been recovered and his next of kin informed.
A Kent Police spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
RNLI Search Called Off
The RNLI had been searching for a second person but were stood down after no further traces were found.