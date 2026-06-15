Erith Man Jailed for Brutal Assault Leaving Woman with Broken Cheekbone

Marcus Nadon, 51, from Erith, was sentenced to 25 months in prison at Woolwich Crown Court on June 9 after being found guilty of common assault, grievous bodily harm, and actual bodily harm against his former partner. The violent abuse spanned two years, culminating in a savage punch in 2023 that broke the victim’s cheekbone, requiring reconstructive surgery.

Violent Assault Uncovered

The ex-tower crane operator repeatedly attacked the victim, including punching her face and putting his thumbs into her eyes. Judge Elizabeth Baker condemned his actions, stating, “You effectively flattened her face in a single punch.”

Victims Emotional Toll

The woman revealed the lasting impact of the abuse on her mental health, saying, “I struggle to feel safe in everyday situations. I struggle to trust people, especially men, which upsets me because that’s not the way I used to be.”

Judge Denounces Defendant

Judge Baker pointed out Nadon’s lack of remorse and attempts to “gaslight” the victim by denying responsibility for her injuries. She said, “You abused a position of love and trust, and inflicted violence on her instead.”

Sentence And Restraining Order

Nadon will serve half of the 25-month sentence before release on licence, having already spent nine months on remand. A restraining order has been imposed to protect the victim.