Fatal Crash on Kemsley Bridge Shocks Sittingbourne

Tragedy struck near Sittingbourne as a man in his 50s died in a fatal collision on Swale Way, Kemsley. The smash happened just after 10am on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

Ford Fusion Crosses Into Oncoming Traffic

A red Ford Fusion was heading northwest towards the A249 when it mounted the bridge over Milton Creek and veered into the opposite lane. It collided head-on with a white Mercedes lorry coming the other way.

Emergency crews from Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service raced to the scene. Sadly, the man driving the Ford was pronounced dead at the spot. His family has been informed.

Police Hunt Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the crash. Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the vehicles before the impact or who has dashcam footage.

Call 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/KA/015/26

Email [email protected]

Upload dashcam clips here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/swalewaykemsleyrtc

Police urge anyone with information to come forward to help piece together what led to this deadly crash.

