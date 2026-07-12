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WHEEL SLEEP HGV driver stopped after falling asleep at the wheel on M18, police say

HGV driver stopped after falling asleep at the wheel on M18, police say

A lorry driver was intercepted by police after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel while driving on the M18 during a road safety operation. The incident happened as South Yorkshire Police carried out proactive patrols using an unmarked HGV cab to identify dangerous driving offences committed by motorists and commercial vehicle drivers. Officers said their attention was drawn to a heavy goods vehicle after it was seen swerving within its lane and crossing the white lines into neighbouring lanes.

Driver fell asleep

As officers followed the lorry, they requested assistance from roads policing colleagues to stop the vehicle. However, before police units could intervene, the driver fell asleep at the wheel, prompting officers to take immediate action to prevent what could have become a serious collision. Police also discovered the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Cab full of energy drinks

When officers examined the cab, they found multiple cans of energy drinks, which they believe the driver had been relying on in an attempt to combat tiredness. The driver was dealt with for the offences.

Police issue warning

South Yorkshire Police said the operation was not intended to target professional drivers or those using larger vehicles, but to reduce dangerous driving and prevent serious collisions. A spokesperson said motorists have a responsibility to ensure they are fit to drive and that their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off. The force added that roads policing officers regularly deal with the devastating aftermath of serious collisions and are often responsible for informing families that a loved one has died. Police are urging drivers to never drive while tired, take regular breaks on long journeys and avoid relying on caffeine or energy drinks as a substitute for proper rest.

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