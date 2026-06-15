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MAJOR RESPONCE Major Emergency Response at Springfield Grove SE7 in South East London

Major Emergency Response at Springfield Grove SE7 in South East London

Police, fire crews, and London Ambulance Service rushed to Springfield Grove in SE7, South East London, at 11:56am on June 15 following reports of a serious ongoing incident. Emergency services remain at the scene hours later, while the exact nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed by the Metropolitan Police.

Emergency Services Deployed

London Ambulance Service confirmed that multiple resources were sent to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and a clinical team manager. Paramedics from the hazardous area response team (HART) were also deployed to assist.

Ongoing Incident Response

The ambulance service stated their teams are actively supporting emergency partners during the ongoing situation at Springfield Grove, highlighting the severity of the event in the SE7 area.

Awaiting Official Details

The Metropolitan Police have yet to release specific information about the cause or outcome of the incident. Emergency services remain on site keeping the local community informed.

Local Impact And Updates

Residents and commuters in South East London are advised to stay clear of Springfield Grove as emergency crews continue their work. Further updates are expected once police provide additional details.

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