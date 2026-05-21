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TRIAL CONFIRMED Katie Price to Testify at Kieran Hayler 2016 Sex Assault Trial

Katie Price to Testify at Kieran Hayler 2016 Sex Assault Trial

Kieran Hayler, 38, faces trial at Lewes Crown Court for alleged rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex between June and October 2016. His ex-wife, TV personality Katie Price, 47, is set to give evidence in the case. Sussex Police charged Hayler in October following their investigation into these historic allegations, which took place during his marriage to Price.

Trial Scheduled For October

Hayler appeared in court today and pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. The trial will start on October 5 and is expected to last one week. The offences are alleged to have occurred at a West Sussex address in 2016.

Katie Price’s Witness Role

Katie Price, not connected to the alleged victim, married Hayler from 2013 until their split in 2018 and the divorce was finalised in 2021. She is expected to provide testimony during the trial.

Sussex Police Confirm Charges

“We can confirm Kieran Hayler, 38, of Northchapel in West Sussex, has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. The offences are alleged to have occurred at an address in West Sussex between June 1 and October 13, 2016.”

Hayler Denies All Allegations

A spokesperson for Hayler stated: “Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in their entirety. Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been cooperating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to his name being cleared, believing in the judicial system to do so.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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