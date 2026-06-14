Kevin Sinfield to Receive Knighthood for MND Charity Efforts

Rugby legend Kevin Sinfield is set to be knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours for his extraordinary fundraising and awareness work on motor neurone disease (MND). The former Leeds Rhinos captain’s tireless efforts began after his close friend and teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019, sparking a national campaign that has raised over £11 million for MND charities.

From Friendship To Fundraising

Sinfield’s support for Burrow went far beyond words. He took on punishing physical challenges, including running seven marathons in seven days and completing 101 miles in 24 hours, enduring freezing rain and exhaustion to keep the spotlight on MND.

Record-breaking Endurance

His series of ultra-marathons and endurance events across multiple cities captivated the nation and drew attention to a disease that affects thousands of families. Sinfield’s efforts redefined the limits of human endurance and charity fundraising.

Honour Well Deserved

The knighthood is a rare and swift honour, coming shortly after his 2024 CBE, reflecting the huge impact of his campaigning. Sinfield has always insisted he was just a friend doing what any teammate would do, highlighting that true heroism belongs to Burrow and those living with MND.

Legacy Of Love And Loyalty

Despite the recent tragic passing of Rob Burrow, Sinfield’s acceptance of this accolade ensures his friend’s legacy remains prominent. His remarkable journey is celebrated as a powerful story of friendship, loyalty, and the transformative power of sport.