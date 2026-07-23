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RAPIST JAILED Lydd Rapist Jailed for Eight Years After Jury Convicts Him of Attacking Vulnerable Woman

Lydd Rapist Jailed for Eight Years After Jury Convicts Him of Attacking Vulnerable Woman

A man who raped a vulnerable woman after preventing her from leaving his room has been jailed for eight years following a unanimous jury verdict. Steven Johnson, 52, of Manor Road, Lydd, was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on 16 July after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault. He will also be subject to a 15-year restraining order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim after his release from prison.

Victim repeatedly said ‘no’

The court heard that on the evening of 12 June 2023, the victim had been invited to the address where Johnson was living. After offering her cannabis, Johnson exploited her vulnerability and sexually assaulted her. Despite the woman repeatedly telling him “no”, Johnson prevented her from leaving the room before raping her. Following the attack, the victim immediately contacted a friend, who reported the incident to Kent Police on her behalf.

Arrested at the scene

Officers attended the Manor Road address shortly afterwards and arrested Johnson at the property. He was later charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. Johnson denied the allegations, but after a four-day trial at Canterbury Crown Court, a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts.

Eight-year prison sentence

At the sentencing hearing on 16 July, Johnson was jailed for eight years and will remain on licence following his release. The court also imposed a 15-year restraining order to protect the victim.

Detective praises victim’s courage

Investigating officer Detective Constable Maria Goodwin said:

“Johnson took every opportunity to deny the overwhelming evidence against him and showed no remorse for his actions. The only emotion he expressed throughout the investigation and court proceedings was in regard for himself.

“I would also like to commend the victim for her resilience, strength, and determination. Despite the significant emotional impact the offences had upon her, she showed considerable courage reporting the incident and pursuing the matter to ensure Johnson was held accountable for his actions.

“Her strength of character and commitment to justice is deservingly recognised.”

Kent Police said they hope the conviction and lengthy prison sentence provide the victim with a sense of justice after her ordeal.

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