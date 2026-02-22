A specialist school in Okehampton, Devon, has been hit by a massive fire this afternoon, leaving the building severely damaged.

Fire Crews Battle Flames at The Promise School

Emergency services rushed to The Promise School in Dartmoor View after reports of thick black smoke and large flames visible from afar. Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed multiple calls about the blaze.

Initial response included six fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, and two water carriers. More appliances were dispatched for extra support as the battle intensified. Police are also on site.

High-Tech Response to Protect Neighbouring Buildings

Firefighters are using water jets, foam, and aerial platforms to control the inferno. A high-volume pump and water bowsers have been brought in to aid efforts and shield nearby properties.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, residents in Stockley Hamlet have been urged to keep windows and doors shut while the fire is tackled.

School Community in Shock as Investigation Continues

“We are relieved that no pupils or staff were on site at the time, and are very grateful to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response. This is, of course, devastating news for our school community. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, we are working closely with the relevant authorities and will provide further updates to families, pupils and staff as soon as possible.”

The school spokesperson confirmed the extent of the damage but stressed that everyone is safe. The cause of the blaze remains unclear.