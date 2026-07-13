Man accused of murdering wife and two daughters appears in South African court

A man charged with the murders of his wife and two young daughters after allegedly fleeing the UK has appeared before a court in South Africa on firearms offences as extradition proceedings begin. Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, appeared before Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being arrested by South African authorities following an international manhunt. He has been charged in South Africa with the illegal possession of a firearm after officers allegedly found him in possession of an unlicensed handgun and two live rounds of ammunition. The offence carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years for a first-time offender. The court remanded Tshuma in custody until 22 July, when it is also expected to consider proceedings relating to his extradition to the UK. The appearance comes after Bedfordshire Police authorised charges of three counts of murder following the deaths of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and her daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five. The three were discovered dead at their £1.3 million home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, last week. Police say Tshuma left the UK via Heathrow Airport before the bodies were discovered. South African police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said investigators believe Tshuma arrived in South Africa on 5 July before purchasing an illegal firearm.

“According to our investigation, after landing in South Africa on July 5, he then went to one of the townships and he bought this particular unlicensed firearm,” she said.

“We suspect that this firearm was going to be used to end his life.”

Brigadier Mathe confirmed South Africa has received a provisional extradition request from the UK and is awaiting the full case file and supporting evidence before formal extradition proceedings can continue. She also praised Tshuma’s relatives for assisting investigators.

“His family did not harbour him. They played a very pivotal role,” she said.

Arrest after international manhunt

Tshuma was arrested in Johannesburg on Friday after police tracked him to a suburban property following information received during the investigation. The operation involved members of South Africa’s specialist Hawks unit working alongside Interpol, which had issued a Red Notice seeking his arrest. Authorities allege he had obtained an illegal handgun and ammunition after arriving in South Africa. Sources close to the investigation believe the limited ammunition recovered suggests the weapon may have been intended for self-harm rather than use against others, although police have not confirmed a motive. Investigators believe Tshuma travelled from Heathrow to Dubai before flying to Johannesburg. He is then understood to have travelled to his native Zimbabwe before returning to South Africa, where he stayed at several addresses before his arrest.

UK murder investigation continues

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, the senior investigating officer from Bedfordshire Police, previously confirmed that Tshuma had left the UK before the victims’ bodies were found. The investigation into the deaths of Ms Tshuma and her two daughters remains ongoing. Friends have described Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, a cybersecurity expert, as someone who had reportedly spoken of plans to build a life away from her husband, alleging he had been controlling. Authorities in both the UK and South Africa continue to work together as extradition proceedings progress.