Man and Woman Die in Pembury A228 Woodland Crash

A man and a woman, both in their 60s, died after their car left the A228 Pembury Northern Bypass and crashed into woodland near Pembury on Monday, May 18. Kent Police, paramedics, and the air ambulance responded to the scene around 11.43am, investigating the serious incident between Tonbridge Road and Old Church Road.

Car Leaves Road

The silver Renault Megane, travelling from Pembury towards Whetsted, left the carriageway on the nearside and entered woodland before hitting trees, causing fatal injuries to both occupants.

Tragic Fatalities Confirmed

Kent Police confirmed the driver, a 64-year-old local man, was declared deceased at the scene. The passenger, a 60-year-old local woman, was airlifted to a London hospital but later died. Next of kin have been informed.

Emergency Response

South East Coast Ambulance Service stated crews, supported by the Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex, assessed and treated two patients at the scene. One patient was sadly declared deceased at the site, and the other was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are leading enquiries. Police have urged anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash or the collision itself to come forward. Motorists in the area are also asked to check dashcam footage to assist investigations. Footage can be uploaded via the online portal here. Witnesses may contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/DGC/040/26 or email [email protected].