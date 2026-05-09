Man Arrested Over Arnold Town Centre Pedestrian Crash

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after a red Vauxhall Astra hit a group of pedestrians in Arnold town centre early on 9 May. Emergency services were called to Market Place at 1.12am following reports of the incident, which followed an earlier altercation in the area.

Serious Injuries Reported

One man involved remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four other men suffered minor injuries after being struck by the vehicle in the market area of Arnold.

Police Launch Full Investigation

A team of detectives is leading the inquiry into the incident. The arrest came after a thorough investigation and police are reviewing all the circumstances surrounding the altercation and subsequent vehicle impact.

Counter Terrorism Not Involved

Authorities confirmed that Counter Terrorism Police are not involved in the case, indicating the incident is being treated as a serious but isolated criminal matter.

Community Urged To Stay Alert

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to it to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.