Man Murdered in Plymouth Home as Police Arrest 57-Year-Old Suspect

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was fatally assaulted at a property on Embankment Road in Plymouth on the evening of Monday 4 May. Emergency services were called at around 8.20pm, but despite efforts by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from liaison officers.

Murder Probe Underway

Detective Superintendent Rachael Bentley from the Major Crime Investigation Team described the incident as tragic and assured a thorough investigation is ongoing to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Suspect Detained

Police carried out searches shortly after the incident, resulting in the arrest of a 57-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Local Cordon Active

A police cordon remains in place on Embankment Road with officers patrolling throughout the day to preserve the scene and gather evidence.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Authorities urge anyone who was in the area on Monday evening and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to come forward. Police emphasise this is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, and they are not seeking anyone else in connection.

Call For CCTV Footage

Residents and motorists are asked to check any CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage from the relevant time for potential clues. Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 or online quoting reference 794 04/05/2026, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.