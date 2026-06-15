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VIOLENCE DROP Met Police Cuts Violence Against Women in London by Over Half with V100 Program

Met Police Cuts Violence Against Women in London by Over Half with V100 Program

New research reveals the Metropolitan Police’s V100 programme has slashed harm caused by London’s most dangerous men against women and girls by more than 50%. The study, led by a University of Pennsylvania professor, analysed nearly two years of data covering over 25,000 offenders, confirming the targeted policing approach dramatically reduces violent offending.

Targeting London’s Worst Offenders

The V100 programme, launched in 2023, uses advanced crime data to identify the 100 men causing the most harm to women and girls each month. Met analysts sift through 60,000 individuals to pinpoint these offenders, who are then relentlessly pursued by police employing tailored tactics to disrupt their offending or remove them from the streets.

Significant Reduction In Harm

Offenders in the programme committed 54% less overall harm and 53% less violent crime compared to predicted levels. Even six months after intervention, offending remained 50% lower overall and 44% less violent, highlighting lasting positive impact for victims across London.

Strong Police Leadership

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell, head of V100, said: “These findings confirm what our officers working on the frontline already suspected – the V100 programme is delivering unprecedented results that are helping to provide women and girls arrested-as-part-of-a-multi-agency-operation-to-combat-drug-supply-and-associated-violence/">across London with sustained protection.” He praised the courage of victim-survivors and police dedication in bringing prolific offenders to justice.

Mayors Commitment And Funding

Mayor Sadiq Khan highlighted over 200 convictions so far secured through the programme, with sentences totaling more than 676 years. He emphasised the record £277 million investment made to support victims, tackle violence, and launch new initiatives, including a £6 million fund against tech-enabled abuse.

Strategic Policing Saves Lives

By focusing resources on the 10% of offenders causing the majority of harm, the Met maximises impact and protects potential victims more effectively. Officers also utilise ‘Achilles heel’ tactics, arresting offenders for less complex crimes to secure custody and enable victims to safely report more serious violence. The Met has obtained 157 court orders such as Domestic Violence Prevention Orders and Sexual Harm Prevention Orders, strengthening legal protections against repeat abuse.

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