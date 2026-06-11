Person Hit By Train Between Gillingham And Faversham Disrupts Rail Service

Emergency services responded at 12.51pm on Thursday, June 11, after a person was hit by a train between Gillingham and Faversham in Kent, leading to the closure of all rail lines between the two stations. Southeastern and National Rail confirmed ongoing disruption, with delays expected until 2.50 pm as officials investigate the severity of the incident.

Route Closure Details

The lines between Gillingham and Faversham remain fully suspended, causing cancellations, delays of up to 45 minutes, and revised timetables on affected Southeastern services. Rail users have been urged to check journey updates before travelling.

Southeastern Delays Persist

Delays and alterations affect services running through Gillingham and Rainham following the incident. Passengers are advised to consider alternative routes due to ongoing disruption impacting travel plans.

Real-time Travel Updates

The National Rail Enquiries journey planner is providing live updates on this disruption. Southeastern’s official disruption page also outlines alternative travel options to assist passengers during the line closure.

Support Services Available

For anyone struggling or needing someone to talk to amid these unsettling events, Samaritans offer 24/7 support. They can be contacted free on 116 123 or through their website.